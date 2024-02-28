We've got some good news for Pokémon fans and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo collectors. In celebration of Pokémon Day 2024, Nintendo has restocked its official online stores with select Pokémon amiibo.

The Pokémon included in this restock are Pikachu, Squirtle, Ivysaur, Charizard, Mewtwo, Lucario, Greninja and Incineroar. They will set you back $15.99 USD (or the regional equivalent) and stock may vary between regions. This new batch of Pokémon amiibo are currently available in locations like the US and Australia.

All of these amiibo are compatible with Smash Bros. Ultimate, so if you are trying to complete your collection and were missing some of these Pokémon figures, now is the chance to get them. This Smash Bros. amiibo restock follows on from the release of the final Smash amiibo - Sora from Kingdom Hearts.