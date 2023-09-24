We're running out of months in 2023 and there's still no sign of Hollow Knight: Silksong arriving on the Nintendo Switch any time soon.

With this in mind, fans have been searching for any sign of a possible upcoming release, and it seems the game's web and store assets have been updated and changed this week. As highlighted by SteamDB (via 'Wario64' on social media), these are the first significant backend updates to the game page on Steam since earlier this year.





Part of the update includes uploading the game thumbnail (which they uploaded twice for a correction) Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam has been receiving updated assets this week (first real Steamdb updates since January 2023 - TBA release date) https://t.co/i4SxzW0lkr Part of the update includes uploading the game thumbnail (which they uploaded twice for a correction) pic.twitter.com/nLt272F5Wz September 23, 2023

While it's not much, it is at least enough evidence that there is still plenty of activity going on behind the scenes. Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean an announcement or anything similar is on the horizon.

The last official update was earlier this year in May when a Team Cherry representative mentioned how Silksong would no longer make the "1st half of 2023", as it had become quite a big project and the development team wanted to release it in the best state possible.