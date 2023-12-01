Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has now added the N64 classic Jet Force Gemini to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The catch is, it appears to only be available in Japan right now. If there's an update, we'll let you know, but right now it's locked in for a "December" release here in the west.

Jet Force Gemini is a third-person shooter which was originally released in 1999. It stars Juno, Vela and Lupus who must put a stop to an insectoid threat. This game was also developed by the talented team at Rare. GoldenEye 007 happens to be the other N64 release in Japan this week.

The return of Jet Force Gemini also marks the first time the title has ever been made available on Nintendo's digital platforms or services. It was previously featured in the Rare Replay collection for Xbox One and added in dual analog support.

If you would like to play the Switch Online version ahead of its western release you will need to set up a Japanese Nintendo account and download the Japanese version of the Switch Online N64 app (including the new 18+ rated app).