Earlier this week, Nintendo announced Jet Force Gemini would be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service this December.

In Japan, Star Twins (Jet Force Gemini) will be released alongside GoldenEye 007 on 29th November. If it's got you wondering what's next for the Expansion Pack's N64 library, Nintendo's Japanese website appears to have provided an update.

There's a section on the official page that translates to titles "scheduled to be released in 2023" and there are currently four games listed. Apart from Jet Force and GoldenEye which are arriving soon, we should be getting 1080 Snowboarding very soon.

Harvest Moon 64 is also scheduled to launch in Japan before the end of 2023. It's worth noting this list was "last updated" just days ago on 22nd November 2023. Nintendo also notes in fine print how titles are added "irregularly" so not all of these games may necessarily arrive before the end of next month.

Beyond this, Nintendo hasn't revealed what's next for the N64 library, although President Shuntaro Furukawa has mentioned on a number of occasions how the company wants to continue to bolster its Switch Online content to ensure members keep coming back.



As also discovered, Nintendo will be launching an 18+ app in Japan for the release of GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: