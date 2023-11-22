Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier today, we learnt that Rare's Jet Force Gemini would be headed to the N64 Nintendo Switch Online service next month. While Western audiences will be able to play the game via the normal app, Nintendo has revealed that things will be slightly different in Japan, as the region will soon be receiving a special 18+ variant of the console-specific app (thanks, VGC).

As shown in the above reveal trailer, the new adults-only N64 NSO app will launch in Japan with both Jet Force Gemini and GoldenEye 007 (which Western audiences got hold of earlier this year) on 30th November.

But why is this being introduced? Both Rare titles are rated 'Z' in Japan, meaning that they must be displayed separately and require an 18+ age verification to purchase. Putting both titles behind a different app ensures that the games cannot be seen by anyone under the legal age requirement — which is probably why we didn't see GoldenEye launch in Japan at the same time as it did in the West.

We know that the new app will be available at the end of this month, though it looks like Western NSO subscribers will have to wait a little longer to play Jet Force Gemini which currently has a non-specific release date of "December".