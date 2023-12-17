Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl, are you ready to rank some covers?

Before we head into this week's competition, however, let's check out what happened last time. We got all agricultural as we matched up two covers for Harvest Moon 64 in celebration of it landing on NSO. They were both pretty sweet options, but the result wasn't even close with North America walking away with a staggering 81% of the vote compared to Japan's 19%. Oof.

This time, we are taking a look at Trace Memory (or Another Code: Two Memories outside of North America) on the DS. This is but one of the titles included in the Switch's upcoming remake, Another Code: Recollection, and we thought that we would dive into the classic point-and-click adventure to get us all teed-up — and to mark the release of a demo on the Switch eShop.

There are only two contenders in the ring this time, so let's meet 'em!