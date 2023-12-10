Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Okay, so this one is really quite lovely, featuring the protagonist and his lovable canine companion trotting across the box with the farm itself in the background. The art style is excellent, though we're a bit puzzled by the sudden change in colour on the far right. We get that it's so those logos and whatnot stand out more, but why give the artwork a sudden reddish filter? Weird.

Japan

In keeping with the trends at the time, the Japanese box art for Harvest Moon 64 is a lot more abstract, once again featuring the protagonist and his dog, but this time encased in a lovely little portrait composition. The space surrounding the image is made to look like grass, and it's really quite well done. The art style itself, meanwhile, is reminiscent of classic claymation and is actually quite similar to the way that the game itself looks.

Which region got the best Harvest Moon 64 box art? (69 votes) North America 77 % Japan 23 %

