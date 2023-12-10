Howdy folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.
Before we get cracking with this week's battle, let's take a look at how we got on last time, hm? Well, it was Batman: Vengeance's turn to kick up a storm, with the European and North American variants of the GBA game going head-to-head in a duel for the ages. It was remarkably close, too, but ultimately the North American version managed to take home the trophy with 52% of the vote.
This week, to celebrate its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we're going to be checking out Harvest Moon 64. The game was only available in Japan and North America on the N64, so naturally, we've got ourselves another duel.
So let's not waste any more time... FIGHT!