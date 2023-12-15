Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the surprise announcements of 2023 was the news Cing's classic point-and-click adventure series Another Code would be getting a remake on the Nintendo Switch.

It will contain both Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in North America) and the sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories. Now, in the lead-up to the January 2024 release, Nintendo has uploaded a demo. As part of this, it's also shared a new overview trailer.





Play the demo today: pic.twitter.com/yXHap4hmMc Sleuth your way to the truth and immerse yourself in two fully enhanced mystery adventures with Another Code: Recollection!Play the demo today: https://t.co/xsJkGP3gkd December 15, 2023

The original game was released on the DS in 2005 and the Wii sequel made its debut in 2009. Here's a bit more about this series from our previous story: