One of the surprise announcements of 2023 was the news Cing's classic point-and-click adventure series Another Code would be getting a remake on the Nintendo Switch.
It will contain both Another Code: Two Memories (known as Trace Memory in North America) and the sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories. Now, in the lead-up to the January 2024 release, Nintendo has uploaded a demo. As part of this, it's also shared a new overview trailer.
The original game was released on the DS in 2005 and the Wii sequel made its debut in 2009. Here's a bit more about this series from our previous story:
"Ashley Robbins, the main character of both games, is on a journey to find out what happened to her parents, who are presumed dead after going missing years ago. That's all we'll say about the story of the first game, however — both games have intriguing narratives which you uncover through mystery-based point-and-click gameplay."