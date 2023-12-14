The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and despite making a monster debut last week, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has slipped down into third place, leaving Super Mario Bros. Wonder to once again jump into the top spot with another 82,470 copies sold.
The only new entry this time around is the new price version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PS5 which debuts in sixth place, but the other noteworthy change to look out for is Pikmin 4, which has sold another 26,879 copies this week to officially pass one million sales! Good job, Oatchi and Co.
Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82,470 (1,232,981)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,488 (540,444)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 51,698 (398,281)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26,879 (1,005,562)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,082 (396,836)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/07/23) – 14,085 (New)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,544 (87,823)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,861 (3,338,767)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,189 (5,568,741)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,398 (5,347,546)
Onto hardware now and things have once again landed firmly in Nintendo's favour. The Switch OLED takes the top spot this week with another 62,236 units sold compared to Sony's PS5 in second with 34,637. It's a similar picture when we look at the combined SKUs, with the Switch OLED, Lite and Standard models pulling in a total of 92,776 sales, while the PlayStation 5 standard and digital SKUs combined for 44,166.
Here is the updated hardware chart in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 62,236 (6,257,362)
- PlayStation 5 – 34,637 (4,191,495)
- Switch Lite – 17,391 (5,626,579)
- Switch – 13,149 (19,639,206)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,529 (649,103)
- Xbox Series X – 2,269 (243,191)
- PlayStation 4 – 2,179 (7,911,787)
- Xbox Series S – 239 (294,278)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 16 (1,192,691)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
I think this is a PikWin!
Some steady sales for this week.
Love to see Pikmin 4 finally passing 1 million physical copies in Japan only!
Other than that, great to see Wonder still so successful and happy for Dragon Quest Monsters and Super Mario RPG almost at 400 k, too!
PS5 sales is still good in this month. ☺
Awesome numbers, love to see it
Every time I see Pikmin doing well it makes me so happy!
Pikmin 4 sold twice as much as the previous week.
Really pleased Pikmin 4 is doing so well! Ready for number five already!!!!!
Having put 50+ hours into Pikmin 4 this makes me happy in a warm and fuzzy way
Nintendo told us Pikmin is selling best in Japan
I am surprised Momotetsu was dethroned so quickly (granted it is up against Mario) but I suspect it will stay in the charts for a while. Congrats to Pikmin 4!
Congrats to Pikmin 4 for 1 millon sales in Japan. Crazy what Pikmin can achieve when it doesn't release on two of Nintendo's worst consoles sales wise
@Anti-Matter Switch OLED alone almost selling x2 as much….
