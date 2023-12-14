The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and despite making a monster debut last week, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has slipped down into third place, leaving Super Mario Bros. Wonder to once again jump into the top spot with another 82,470 copies sold.

The only new entry this time around is the new price version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PS5 which debuts in sixth place, but the other noteworthy change to look out for is Pikmin 4, which has sold another 26,879 copies this week to officially pass one million sales! Good job, Oatchi and Co.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82,470 (1,232,981) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,488 (540,444) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 51,698 (398,281) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26,879 (1,005,562) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,082 (396,836) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/07/23) – 14,085 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,544 (87,823) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,861 (3,338,767) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,189 (5,568,741) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,398 (5,347,546)

Onto hardware now and things have once again landed firmly in Nintendo's favour. The Switch OLED takes the top spot this week with another 62,236 units sold compared to Sony's PS5 in second with 34,637. It's a similar picture when we look at the combined SKUs, with the Switch OLED, Lite and Standard models pulling in a total of 92,776 sales, while the PlayStation 5 standard and digital SKUs combined for 44,166.

Here is the updated hardware chart in full:

Switch OLED Model – 62,236 (6,257,362) PlayStation 5 – 34,637 (4,191,495) Switch Lite – 17,391 (5,626,579) Switch – 13,149 (19,639,206) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,529 (649,103) Xbox Series X – 2,269 (243,191) PlayStation 4 – 2,179 (7,911,787) Xbox Series S – 239 (294,278) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 16 (1,192,691)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.