Square Enix's Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has landed in Japan with a bang, shifting a total of 346,583 copies since its launch on December 1st, 2023.
Its impressive performance shifts everything else down the charts, with Momotaro Dentetsu World settling for silver with 64,946 copies sold and Super Mario Bros. Wonder snapping at its heels with 61,794 copies.
Otherwise, the Switch is dominating this week, with no representation from PlayStation or Xbox anywhere to be seen. Nintendo's first-party line-up comprises seven of the ten positions, cementing the firm's popularity in the region.
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 346,583 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 64,946 (477,956)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 61,794 (1,150,511)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 24,099 (379,754)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 13,366 (978,783)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 9,597 (74,279)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,464 (5,556,552)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,925 (3,325,906)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,224 (7,591,150)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,106 (5,336,148)
This week's hardware figures look unsurprising, with the Switch OLED Model leading the pack again. Overall, all three Switch SKUs add up to a total of 79,064 units sold, a significantly higher amount than the PS5, which is sitting at 42,946 across its standard and digital SKUs.
Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:
- Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126)
- PlayStation 5 – 35,552 (4,156,858)
- Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188)
- Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574)
- Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922)
- PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608)
- Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Explains why Square-Enix had to tell people to buy the game digitally. They probably expected it to sell a more modest amount and produced less physical copies.
Surprised that DQM3 is sold out physically already. Did someone forget how popular the series is? Well at least there is digital. Good charting all around. I see why sony promised to go hard on advertising this holiday season.
Wow, great sales! Let's hope they'll release a patch soon sorting out the technical issues.
Biggest launch of a Dragon Quest game on Switch. Dragon Quest XI S sold 303k at launch in 2019.
Yep and hardware back to normal.
Are the playstations in Japan just for show, cause I don't see any games in the charts!
@dew12333 I wondered the same thing, but I don't think this includes digital sales. Maybe Japan is a much more digital-friendly country?
The Switch, however, makes more sense to buy physical since it saves a significant amount of system storage space (even with an SD card)
Those are great numbers for DQ despite the stock shortage!
I like looking at those Japanese and English charts. Thanks for sharing it every week.
Just too bad there's nothing in between these and Nintendo's results. It would be very interesting to see the actual split physical/digital, and furthermore how old are the gamers. But I guess I should apply for a reporting position within Nintendo to really satisfy my curiosity.
I'm likely to keep playing TotK for the coming monthsss, but I already have 6 games on my x-mas list and two pre-orders for January so I'm also participating!
c'mon pikmin 4! 1 Mio sales is not far 😁
Now I'm wondering how Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is doing in other regions. We'll get some idea with the UK next week I'm sure, but sadly NA numbers aren't nearly as frequent.
I just wish DQ was as popular outside of Japan. While I like what I've played of the Final Fantasy series so far, overall I favor DQ.
