Square Enix's Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has landed in Japan with a bang, shifting a total of 346,583 copies since its launch on December 1st, 2023.

Its impressive performance shifts everything else down the charts, with Momotaro Dentetsu World settling for silver with 64,946 copies sold and Super Mario Bros. Wonder snapping at its heels with 61,794 copies.

Otherwise, the Switch is dominating this week, with no representation from PlayStation or Xbox anywhere to be seen. Nintendo's first-party line-up comprises seven of the ten positions, cementing the firm's popularity in the region.

[NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 346,583 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 64,946 (477,956) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 61,794 (1,150,511) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 24,099 (379,754) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 13,366 (978,783) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 9,597 (74,279) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,464 (5,556,552) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,925 (3,325,906) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,224 (7,591,150) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,106 (5,336,148)

This week's hardware figures look unsurprising, with the Switch OLED Model leading the pack again. Overall, all three Switch SKUs add up to a total of 79,064 units sold, a significantly higher amount than the PS5, which is sitting at 42,946 across its standard and digital SKUs.

Here are the latest numbers on the hardware side of things:

Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126) PlayStation 5 – 35,552 (4,156,858) Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188) Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574) Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922) PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608) Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)

