Ahead of The Game Awards next week, we've got some more announcements, this time for the popular battle royale Fortnite.

Epic has announced it's teaming up with LEGO for LEGO Fortnite (launching 7th December). In addition to this Rocket League developer Psyonix is releasing Rocket Racing in the game (8th December) and last of all is Fornite Festival from the Rock Band team at Harmonix (9th December).

This is all tied to the new Big Bang event currently taking place in Fortnite. Below Geoff Keighley's post are all three teasers:

Fortnite also recently revealed Under Ground, part of Chapter 5. It will feature new characters in it like Peter Griffin from Family Guy and the legendary Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. Rapper Eminem has been featured during this event as well: