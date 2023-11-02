Is there anything more Christmassy than the sound of hundreds of pixel-art monsters popping in circles all around you? Hmm, okay, what if it was all covered in snow? Much better, right? Well, that's exactly what developer Poncle has brought us with the new Vampire Survivors update which is now available on Switch.

This one was announced back in September and came to other platforms last month while the team put the finishing touches on the Switch version. The 'Whiteout' update adds a suitably snowy new stage, a new seasonal survivor character, a wintery weapon and a handful of other fun features (enough alliteration for you?).





🦇Patch v1.7: The Chilling One🦇

Get spoopy with a chill new stage, character, weapon & more!



We're really sorry about the delay. We are so glad it's out now & really hope you enjoy it! 😀 The latest #VampireSurvivors update 'Whiteout' is now available on #NintendoSwitch ! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zl5CBebtUb November 2, 2023

Poncle has published the update's full patch notes on the game's Steam page and we have collected them together for you to check out below. Let's take a bite, shall we?

Vampire Survivors Ver. 1.7 (2nd November 2023)

New Content:

- 6 new EXTRA achievements

- 1 new bonus stage

- 2 new relics to get a new PowerUp and morph an existing character

- 1 new weapon with its evolution

- 1 new playable character

- 1 new music track

1.7.0 tweaks and fixes:

- Added more treasure chests in Il Molise

- Fixed weapon spacing in arcanas list to accommodate new weapons.

- Fixed text overlap in collection where there are 3 line descriptions.

- Fix for some missing translations in the options menu.

- Fixed Je-ne-viv world eater logic causing slowdown.

- Fixed bought character's in secrets menu.

- Fixed revive animation not being scaled correctly.

- Fixed issue with Je-ne-viv crashing Il Molise.

- Fixed quit button audio cutoff.

- Fixed bestiary enemies scaling up and down incorrectly.

- Fixed resolution dropdrop displaying incorrect resolution.

- Fixed Cosmic Egg display in Bestiary.

- Fixed World Eater crashing with lots of eggs.

- Fixed Trinacria in Bestiary.

- Fixed Bestiary Information cutoff/display issues.

- Fixed incorrect No Future particles.

- Fixed Hellfire projectile rotation on bounce.

- Fixed Goshadokuro losing it's head in the Bestiary.

- Fixed Directer fight inconsistencies vs old engine.

- Fixed the pause menu not animating the first time it is opened.

- Fixed missing red death particles in Holy Forbbiden.

- Updated Traditional Chinese display name on the languages page.

- Updated pickup logic to better match old-engine behaviour.

- Minor optimisation on damage number display.

- Removed incorrect screen flash on Gorgeous Moon.

- Removed various flashes if Flashing VFX is disabled.

- Added translations for "Mobile FAQ".

- Added bounds on death particles.

- Added missing flash vfx on Directer intro.