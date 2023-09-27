As if Vampire Survivors' simple gameplay loop wasn't already addictive enough, publisher and developer Poncle has revealed that an upcoming free update will be adding even more survival options into the mix "soon" — is there no escaping the clutches of this game?

Announced on Twitter, the 'Whiteout' update is set to add an all-new snow-themed stage, a fresh 'Antidote' and 'Glass Fandango' weapon (yes, I can hear you Glass Fandango), a mystery new character and, of course, a handful of new enemies and achievements to boot. Plenty to sink your teeth into there.





It's the first trailer for Whiteout, the new free update we're working on (patch v1.7). Get ready for a frosty new stage, a new character, weapon and more. Coming soon to all platforms pic.twitter.com/bwPrx48Hbu Omg we are having a super clumsy day and dropped something!!It's the first trailer for Whiteout, the new free update we're working on (patch v1.7). Get ready for a frosty new stage, a new character, weapon and more. Coming soon to all platforms #VampireSurvivors September 26, 2023

New ways of doing area damage and even more achievements to chase? Just when we thought we had moved on to playing something else, we've been dragged back in...

We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, though Poncle has revealed that it will be coming our way "in a few weeks", so keep those eyes peeled. We've been having a blast with Vampire Survivors ever since it flew onto Switch a couple of months ago. Be sure to check out our full review below if you are yet to be bitten by this one.