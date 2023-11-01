To celebrate the recent launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch, Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special event in the mobile title Super Mario Run.

During this timed event, anyone who hasn't purchased the game yet can play a paid stage of the title for free. This stage will be changed daily and the promotion runs until the end of November.

"You can play a paid stage for free every day during the event, even if you haven’t purchased Super Mario Run. The paid stage you can play changes each day, so this is a good chance to enjoy some stages you might not have played yet!"





To participate in this event, you'll need to make sure your copy of Super Mario Run is updated to the latest version. And if you do end up wanting to play all the levels, you'll need to purchase the full game. If you link your Nintendo Account, you'll also be able to enjoy two paid stages for free every day.

Here's a bit about Super Mario Run, if you haven't played it before.

"A Mario game that you can play with one hand! Control Mario by tapping as he constantly runs forward. Time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, mid-air spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal. Unlock many of Mario’s friends as playable characters, and master courses with their unique abilities."

Of course, you can always check out Mario's new side-scroller on the Switch as well. We praised it here on Nintendo Life, calling it the best 2D Mario game since the Super Nintendo era.