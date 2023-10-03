In a recent interview with Nikkei, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has reiterated the firm's intentions to support Switch with new games next year.

Having launched in March 2017, the Switch is already over halfway into its seventh year on the market. Asked whether the console's lifecycle could be lengthened even further, Furukawa reconfirmed that the company is "still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025." (Thanks, VGC).

It should be noted that with these comments Furukawa is reiterating what we already knew. Nintendo's fiscal year runs from April to March, and with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD pencilled in for a Summer 2024 launch and the Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door remake presumably launching post-March after Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime! have released, those are both technically FY24/25 releases that Nintendo is currently working on.

With reports that 'Switch 2' was demoed to developers at Gamescom, and new Nintendo hardware rumours coming in thick and fast over the summer, all signs are pointing to the launch of a Switch successor sometime in 2024. However, even if that is in the works, Nintendo will be keen to focus on the current model as we enter the lucrative Holiday 2023 season, so the company's continued commitment to the Switch is obviously a PR point that Furukawa is keen to hit.

The aforementioned Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime! are two first-party releases launching in the early months of 2024, so Switch owners will still have some big hitters to enjoy next year — if only in the first six months.

It's entirely possible that Nintendo has unannounced Switch software in development, too. The system had sold over 129 million units as of August 2023, so there's a huge install base who will continue buying games long after its successor is announced.

Regardless, Furukawa's comments shouldn't be treated as confirmation of first-party Switch games still launching in 2025 just yet. April 2024 is very much part of the "fiscal year ending March 2025."