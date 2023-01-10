Another year, another round of 'New Nintendo Switch Pro/2/+/On/Up/Over' rumours. Whispers of new or updated Switch hardware have been doing the rounds since practically the launch of the console back in 2017, and the start of 2023 has brought with it a fresh round of speculation as to when exactly Nintendo will debut its next video game console.
Announcing and launching new hardware are two very different things, of course, but Switch will soon be entering its seventh year on store shelves and it's getting to the point where, based on the evidence of past console cycles, official news of a true successor can't be too far off — even given Nintendo's willingness to subvert expectations, to leave Sony and Microsoft to fight over hardware specs since the Wii era, and to lean into its catalogue of evergreen games which keep its hardware selling well into its twilight years.
As with every manufacturer of consumer electronics, the global microchip shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has had an effect on Nintendo, but less so than Sony and Microsoft, whose beefier home consoles contain more advanced silicon than that found in the Switch family of systems. That's not to say Nintendo hasn't struggled to meet demand over the past couple of years, but this writer can count on one hand the number of Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles he's seen on store shelves since those systems launched in late 2020. Conversely, the supply of Switches — OG, Lite, and OLED alike — has been steady, if not plentiful in local stores.