No, it's arguably research, development, and release timing of new hardware that will have been impacted most by the production difficulties of the past few years. The nomenclature gets a little messy when discussing this hypothetical device, with different commentators mixing their shorthand for this unannounced Nintendo hardware. Is a 'Switch Pro' the same as a 'Switch 2', for example? We'd argue not, but it's a silly argument to begin with; they are really just names meaning 'not-Switch' at this stage. If Nintendo just doubled the RAM, tweaked the Joy-Con, and called a new SKU the 'Switch 2™', sure, we could get into the weeds and start throwing around terms like 'generational leap' and '#NotMySwitch2', but it's all just branding. After the confusion caused by the name 'Wii U' and that console's presentation, we wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo kept things simple and differentiated a new device with a simple number.

The real question, though, comes down to two things: When is the right time for Nintendo to announce its next console? And what form will it take?

2023? 2024? 2025!?

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has commented on how cautiously the company is approaching the launch of Switch's successor, whatever form it takes (more on that in a moment). He also stated back in February 2022 that Switch was "just in the middle of its lifecycle". That might sound like Furukawa envisions a decade-long life for the Switch (mainly because that's exactly what it means), but this obviously doesn't preclude the launch of newer, more powerful hardware before Switch's 10th birthday in 2027.

A late 2023 announcement and Spring 2024 release is the consensus around these parts.

Some analysts have been predicting updated Switch hardware since, oh, 2019, but we're now at the point in the lifecycle that it's easier to divine the future. Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis told GamesIndustry.Biz that they are forecasting new Nintendo hardware in 2024, and a quick survey around our office finds Team Nintendo Life in broad agreement: "A late 2023 announcement and Spring 2024 release" is the consensus around these parts.

This is based on the idea that Nintendo will be looking to ape the successful rollout of the OG Switch, which was revealed in October 2016 and launched the following March. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers an ideal 'bookend' to these hybrid-handheld golden years, and while we'd be happy to play a new Mario or Metroid Prime 4 on our Switch OLEDs, it makes sense — from a business point of view — to use those titles to fuel interest in new hardware, even if they're also playable on the current console.

We wouldn't totally discount a surprise 2023 release, but given all the industry factors at play, it seems unlikely. And 2025 feels like too long a wait by our reckoning. Nope, we're predicting 2024, "even if it's Q4," which would potentially mean a full seven-year tenure for Switch as the flagship Nintendo system. Not a bad old run.

So how does that compare with previous console generations?

A Look to the Past

five-to-six years has been the typical duration between Nintendo home console launches since the days of the NES

Looking back at previous Nintendo consoles, sales of the preceding system always continue for years after the launch of newer products. It's absolutely standard industry practice, with perhaps the original Xbox being the only example in recent memory where the manufacturer halted production early specifically to shift players onto the new platform.

With the manufacturing and supply pipeline in place, it makes sound financial sense to keep offering a proven product with a large software library all the time a reasonable demand exists. For budget-conscious gamers and families — not to mention enthusiasts looking to build a collection — the end of the line is typically the best time to jump on a platform. How we wish we had picked up one or two of those brand new bargain-priced 2/3DS consoles a few years ago before they shot up in price! 3DS console variants were manufactured from 2011 until 2020, well after the Switch arrived on the scene. In fact, brand new Wiis (albeit the Mini version) were still being made until 2017, 11 years after that console debuted.

A ten-year lifecycle is not unusual for a successful system, then, and Switch is pretty much as successful as they come. Overall sales will soon be overtaking Game Boy (if it hasn't already at the time of writing — we're still awaiting the inevitable official confirmation that Switch unit sales have crossed the 118.69 million threshold) to take the number three spot behind the DS and PS2 in the all-time console sales ranking.

Looking back, five-to-six years has been the typical duration between Nintendo home console launches since the days of the NES. The length of time between handheld launches is far less predictable, though, and also muddied by many more mid-cycle revamps and SKU tweaks ranging from major to minor.