The latest financial results are in from Nintendo, showing what has gone down in the first quarter of FY2024 up until 30th June and, predictably, the Nintendo Switch family of systems has continued to sell well.

Combining the standard Switch model along with the Lite and OLED, the Nintendo Switch has now shifted an impressive 129.53 million units — it's closing in on the big 130, folks.

And things are moving up. Nintendo has stated that this figure marks a 13.9% increase in year-on-year sales and specifically cites the impressive sales numbers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a big reason for this, which makes sense.

Here's the breakdown of how the console has sold over the last quarter:

Total Switch hardware sales FY2024/Q1: 3.91 million

Total Standard Switch sales FY2024/Q1: 0.64 million

Total Switch OLED sales FY2024/Q1: 2.83 million

Total Switch Lite sales FY2024/Q1: 0.43 million

This doesn't change the overall ranking of where the Switch sits in Nintendo's best-selling consoles, but it continues to climb ever closer to the top spot, which is currently still held by the Nintendo DS. Here's a look at how the ranking stands as of 30th June 2023:

Console Total Sales (Millions) DS 154.02 Switch 129.53 Game Boy 118.69 Wii 101.63 Game Boy Advance 81.51 3DS 75.94 Family Computer / NES 61.91 Super Family Computer / SNES 49.10 N64 32.93 GameCube 21.74 Wii U 13.56

The Switch's continued success is all the more impressive when you consider that the console is now entering its seventh year. We weren't certain that we would ever see something rival the DS, but with the huge numbers from Tears of the Kingdom and more potentially big sellers around the corner like Super Mario Wonder and Super Mario RPG, we're starting to think that that the lil ol' Switch might just be in with a shot — we're rooting for you, buddy!

What do you make of the latest Switch hardware figures? Do you reckon it will take the top spot? Let us know in the comments.