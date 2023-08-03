The latest financial results are in from Nintendo, showing what has gone down in the first quarter of FY2024 up until 30th June and, predictably, the Nintendo Switch family of systems has continued to sell well.
Combining the standard Switch model along with the Lite and OLED, the Nintendo Switch has now shifted an impressive 129.53 million units — it's closing in on the big 130, folks.
And things are moving up. Nintendo has stated that this figure marks a 13.9% increase in year-on-year sales and specifically cites the impressive sales numbers for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a big reason for this, which makes sense.
Here's the breakdown of how the console has sold over the last quarter:
- Total Switch hardware sales FY2024/Q1: 3.91 million
- Total Standard Switch sales FY2024/Q1: 0.64 million
- Total Switch OLED sales FY2024/Q1: 2.83 million
- Total Switch Lite sales FY2024/Q1: 0.43 million
This doesn't change the overall ranking of where the Switch sits in Nintendo's best-selling consoles, but it continues to climb ever closer to the top spot, which is currently still held by the Nintendo DS. Here's a look at how the ranking stands as of 30th June 2023:
|Console
|Total Sales (Millions)
|DS
|154.02
|Switch
|129.53
|Game Boy
|118.69
|Wii
|101.63
|Game Boy Advance
|81.51
|3DS
|75.94
|Family Computer / NES
|61.91
|Super Family Computer / SNES
|49.10
|N64
|32.93
|GameCube
|21.74
|Wii U
|13.56
The Switch's continued success is all the more impressive when you consider that the console is now entering its seventh year. We weren't certain that we would ever see something rival the DS, but with the huge numbers from Tears of the Kingdom and more potentially big sellers around the corner like Super Mario Wonder and Super Mario RPG, we're starting to think that that the lil ol' Switch might just be in with a shot — we're rooting for you, buddy!
What do you make of the latest Switch hardware figures? Do you reckon it will take the top spot? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Very impressive, I think they could possibly dethrone the DS, it all depends on how long they support the system after the next system drops.
I want the Switch to succeed and at the same time I don't want the DS to be dethroned
Great numbers, super impressive that the Switch has kept up this momentum without an official price cut.
It all comes down to if the Switch 2 will be able to play Switch games, and how long Nintendo continues to sell the Switch once the next thing comes out.
It's up over last year in the same quarter where they shipped 3.43 million units.
it does say something when your current machine has outsold your previous one by over 113million units! I'm sure when the Switch 2 is released, there will be price cuts etc for the Switch 1, so that will increase total unit sales as well.
But for now, more info on your Switch successor please, Nintendo!
The only way Switch will surpass DS is if Nintendo themselves are still actively supporting it during Switch 2’s first couple of years and give it a hefty price cut.
If they ditch it entirely, Switch will eventually settle at… I’m gonna say around 143m.
@michaelf I don’t expect any real info on the successor until early 2024. It will affect their sales in the Switch’s ‘last’ Black Friday and Xmas if they pull back the curtain on the next big thing.
Nintendo Switch is proof that you don't need a powerful console like PlayStation or Xbox to play. Handheld devices are more and more popular today and that's why the Nintendo Switch is selling so well today. In my opinion, Nintendo did a better job with the console than Sony and Microsoft did with PlayStation and Xbox respectively.
~25 million to go, and still without a price cut. And with stuff like a brand new 2D Mario (in the wake of a money-printing movie) ahead. Really seems like it might take the 2024 winter holidays at longest, potential successor announcement/release notwithstanding.
@arabiansanchez Yeah, I'm of the same opinion. But it will get to a point when Nintendo needs to release something concrete for the hungry hordes!
I'd expect more concerted info to be drip fed (and more), come Spring '24, like the timescales you're thinking of.
@Dark_Knight True, but I think Microsoft is going to make an XBOX branded SteamDeck competitor before the end of 2025. (it will be a Windows 12 machine running on an ARM chip with XBOX GamePass)
And Sony already has a new handheld in development. (though it only streams PS5 games locally)
Doesn't feel like it's going to topple DS or PS2.
Maybe if a Pro Version came along! But I'm finally going to accept it's not happening.
@sanderev
Today, more and more manufacturers release handheld devices, eg Steam, Asus, Ayaneo, GPD, Logitech, and probably Lenovo. Handheld devices are a great replacement for Xbox or PlayStation, eg Steam Deck, Asus Rog Ally...
I think if it's not passed 145m units sold when they announce the Switch 2 then I don't think it will beat the DS.
Blimey, still got holiday season to go this year! The Switch isn't going to disappear overnight the moment the next console is revealed / released, but if it can get within touching distance by the end of this fiscal, I dare say it will it will overtake DS gradually over the next couple of years. They should have a spectacular winter period with their line up.
I still don't see Nintendo hitting that 15 million target, yes Zelda moved more Switch this quater compared to last year but still over 10 million to sell, there is no game that will really get Switch hardware selling until Mario Bros Wonder in October and I don't see that moving as many Switch's as people think it will especially not like Pokemon did last year
Love to see the Switch doing so well and I think it's absolutely possible for it to surpass even the DS between all the games coming out this holiday (especially Wonder after the Mario movie as @nhSnork pointed out), an official price cut at some point and it being supported for some time even after its successor comes out!!
Despite Switch sales will dethrone NDS sales and might be the highest sales of all video games, but... I still have more satisfaction from playing the 3rd party multi console games on PS4 that also available on Switch version due to the PS4 version have better performance than the Switch version.
When talking about 1st party and 3rd party exclusive on Switch, Nintendo Switch machine is my answer.
But, when talking about 3rd party multi console games, PS4 / PS5 are my answer.
Hard to say whether it'll overtake the DS. On the one hand, it seems to have entered the tail end of its lifespan and the gap is still 25 million units. On the other, it's sold 18 million additional units since end of of Q1 last year so it still has some great momentum. I want to say it depends on when the successor hits store shelves but even then it'll keep selling for a couple years after that.
It all depends on how Nintendo handle the Switches successor and how many more AAA Nintendo titles are heading for the Switch.
Another Pokemon game would certainly help 😂
