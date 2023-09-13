Pokémon isn't the only game that's been updated today, it seems Monolith Soft and Nintendo have also released a patch for the excellent Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Compared to the previous update, Version 2.1.1 is quite small. It contains some bug fixes tied to the Expansion Pass and addresses a battle issue. You can get the full rundown courtesy of the official patch notes below:

Ver. 2.1.1 (Released September 12, 2023)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where not having the Expansion Pass would cause the Special Hero BGM, Audio environment in Audio Setting, as well as Notifications to not display.

Fixed an issue with Staying Power’s Art Follow-Up, where activating Fusion Arts would cause the Follow-Up Attack damage to be dealt to the character using Fusion Arts and allies.

This latest update follows on from an update back in July, which added functionality for the Pyra and Mythra amiibo - allowing you to unlock some special weapons. You can learn more in our previous post here on Nintendo Life: