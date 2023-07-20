Ahead of the launch of the Pyra and Mythra Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo tomorrow, Nintendo has released a new update for the latest entry in the series - adding functionality for both of these figures.

When you scan these figures in, you'll receive special-themed items. Apart from this, there are also some bug fixes for the Expansion Pass Wave 4 "Future Redeemed" content.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Ver. 2.1.0 (Released July 19, 2023)

Additional Functionality

Added amiibo functionality to the game for “Pyra” and “Mythra” amiibo. By scanning the amiibo in “System” > “amiibo” in the Menu Screen, you will be able to use the following special clothing items. Pyra amiibo Aegis Sword: Pyra (Limited to Swordfighter) Mythra amiibo Aegis Sword: Mythra (Limited to Swordfighter)

A Nopon NPC, Miibomii, has appeared at Llyn Nyddwr Camp in the Fornis region. Meeting certain criteria while playing the game will also let you obtain the aforementioned Pyra and Mythra amiibo items from Miibomii.

Bug Fixes for “Future Redeemed”

Fixed the following issues for Expansion Pass Wave 4, “Future Redeemed”.