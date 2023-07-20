Ahead of the launch of the Pyra and Mythra Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo tomorrow, Nintendo has released a new update for the latest entry in the series - adding functionality for both of these figures.
When you scan these figures in, you'll receive special-themed items. Apart from this, there are also some bug fixes for the Expansion Pass Wave 4 "Future Redeemed" content.
Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Ver. 2.1.0 (Released July 19, 2023)
Additional Functionality
- Added amiibo functionality to the game for “Pyra” and “Mythra” amiibo. By scanning the amiibo in “System” > “amiibo” in the Menu Screen, you will be able to use the following special clothing items.
- Pyra amiibo
Aegis Sword: Pyra (Limited to Swordfighter)
- Mythra amiibo
Aegis Sword: Mythra (Limited to Swordfighter)
- Pyra amiibo
- A Nopon NPC, Miibomii, has appeared at Llyn Nyddwr Camp in the Fornis region. Meeting certain criteria while playing the game will also let you obtain the aforementioned Pyra and Mythra amiibo items from Miibomii.
Bug Fixes for “Future Redeemed”
Fixed the following issues for Expansion Pass Wave 4, “Future Redeemed”.
- Increased the percentage chance to re-acquire Battle Manuals, Tactics Manuals, and Strategy Manuals.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to re-attempt the final battle after experiencing a party wipe.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to complete the Chapter 2 quest, "Pursue Glimmer”, who's thought to have headed north-west.