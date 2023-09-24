Sonic Superstars arrives on the Switch next month and ahead of launch Sega has shared some brand new details about the game's multiplayer 'Battle Mode' feature. This mode will allow up to eight players online, or four players locally to go head-to-head in a variety of challenges.

In this mode, players will take control of a customised Metal Fighter and compete to win three rounds of randomly selected battle stages and modes. Here's what's on offer:

Race – Reach the goal before the other players.

Zap Scrap – Shoot bullets to attack other players. Points are added when you damage an opponent and decrease when you take damage. Open an item box to earn a single powered up bullet.

Star Snatcher – Collect stars within the time limit. You will lose one star if you take damage.

Survival – Stay on the stage until the end while avoiding cannonballs flying from the back of the screen. The scaffolding will collapse if it is hit by a cannonball, or if you stay in one place for too long. If you fall off the screen, then you are out of the game.

In the online mode, players will be able to earn medals and use them to purchase custom parts for their Metal Fighter. These types of parts will increase as you progress in the game, and changing parts won't affect your character's abilities.

As for the local mode, apart from challenging three players in split-screen, you'll be given the option to play against AI. No medals or rank challenges will be in this mode.