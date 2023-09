Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega has released a new animation for its upcoming launch of Sonic Superstars on October 17th, 2023 called Sonic Superstars: Trio of Trouble.

The animation clocks in at approximately 5 and a half minutes and features the brand new villain Trip along with the long-anticipated return of Fang the Hunter. It's a fun little jaunt that, if nothing else, gives us a little glimpse into the behaviour of Trip, who is said to be a departure from the usual type of villain you might see in a Sonic game.