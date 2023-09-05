Update [Tue 5th Sep, 2023 05:05 BST]:

Sega and Atlus have now shared a lineup of the games they'll be showing at TGS 2023. Here's the full rundown (via Gematsu) which will feature playable demos, trailers, live stream spotlights and more. As a reminder, the special broadcast stream will take place later this month on 21st September.

Sega

Endless Dungeon

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Sonic Superstars

Atlus

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 5 Tactica

Partner Titles

Original article [Sun 27th Aug, 2023 03:05 BST]:

The Tokyo Game Show kicks off next month and as part of this, Sega and Atlus have announced they'll be hosting a "special" broadcast on 21st September.

No specific games have been mentioned, but according to a small description on the TGS website, fans will be able to learn about all the newest titles from Sega as well as the Persona developer Atlus. This event also lines up with "Sega New" - a monthly broadcast held on the official Sega channel.

"Tune in to the special TGS broadcast on September 21, 19:00 (UTC+8) to learn all about the newest titles from SEGA and ATLUS!"

Sega and Atlus will be in Hall 5 of TGS, with the show running from 21st September until 24th September. Earlier this week at Gamescom, Sega locked in release dates for Sonic Superstars and the final Sonic Frontiers DLC. As for Atlus, Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Switch this November.

Some of the other exhibitors who will be attending the Tokyo Game Show this year include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Konami, Level-5 and Square Enix. Nintendo will also be present, but will only be in the Business Meeting Area.