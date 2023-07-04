Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association has revealed a list of attendees for the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Taking place from Thursday, September 21st to Sunday, September 24th, 2023, the in-person show will be completely unrestricted for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Tokyo Game Show took place in the usual Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba, Japan, albeit with restrictions on certain areas due to ongoing concerns around the pandemic.

As for the exhibitor list, it's reasonably extensive, but one company in particular caught our eye immediately. It's none other than Nintendo itself, but don't get too excited, now. According to the official exhibitor list, Nintendo will only be in attendance in the Business Meeting Area, so it won't have any presence on the public show floor.

So what does this mean? Will Nintendo have anything new to show? Well, possibly... But it's unlikely the public will know about it until a later date.

Here's a list of some exhibitors currently scheduled to attend the General Exhibition Area:

- Arc System Works

- Bandai Namco

- Capcom

- Hamster

- Inti Creates

- Koei Tecmo

- Konami

- Level-5

- Microsoft Japan

- SEGA/Atlus

- Square Enix

General admission ticket sales will commence for Japanese residents on July 8th, 2023. Oversees attendees can purchase tickets from July 26th, 2023.

Are you hoping to attend Tokyo Game Show 2023 this year? Do you think Nintendo will show off something behind closed doors? Let us know with a comment.