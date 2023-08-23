Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Switch players may well be lamenting the conspicious lack of Persona 3 Reload after its announcement back in June, but we do get a pretty awesome consolation prize, and that's Persona 5 Tactica.

Launching for the Nintendo Switch on November 17th, 2023, Persona 5 Tactica is a tactical RPG that actually takes place during the events of Persona 5, in which our lovable Phantom Thieves find themselves trapped in a weird, alternate reality.

Our lovely video producer Zion managed to go hands-on with the game recently on the Series X for about 30 minutes, allowing him a decent amount of time to get to grips with the story and gameplay. So to dig deep into what it's all about, Felix is also on hand to interrogate Zion about anything and everything to do with Persona 5 Tactica.