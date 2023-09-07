PAX organiser ReedPop is parting ways with the Entertainment Software Association and will no longer be the production company behind future E3 events (thanks, gamesindustry.biz).
While plans for E3 2024 have not been cancelled for the time being, the ESA has informed the Los Angeles Convention Centre — the host venue of prior E3s — that the show will not take place there. This does not necessarily mean that the 2024 event will follow the same path as its 2023 and '22 predecessors, but a location change will certainly be in order.
The two companies announced that the departure was a "mutual decision" after ReedPop had previously signed a multi-year deal to organise the convention back in 2022. Gamesindustry.biz has reported that the ESA is looking towards a "complete reinvention" of the E3 show for 2025, though no details have been shared on what this might involve for the time being.
Full disclosure — Nintendo Life and its sister sites under the Hookshot Media umbrella are partnered with ReedPop.
ReedPop's games events boss, Kyle Marsden-Kish, stated that the company appreciates the ESA's "commitment to the games industry as a whole" and that it looks forward to the event's future:
While we will not be involved with the future of E3 we look forward to seeing its evolution and where the ESA takes it.
Similarly, ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis stated that the body appreciates ReedPop's work over the past 14 months and looks forward to seeing what it does next before offering the following comment on future E3 events:
While the reach of E3 remains unmatched in our industry, we are continuing to explore how we can evolve it to best serve the video game industry and are evaluating every aspect of the event, from format to location. We are committed to our role as a convenor for the industry and look forward to sharing news about E3 in the coming months.
What this means for E3 2024, '25 and beyond remains to be seen, but the one thing that we know for certain is that there will be a different company in the driving seat.
What do you make of this change? Leave us your thoughts in the comments below.
[source gamesindustry.biz]
Comments 16
And they continue to prolong the inevitable...
I regret not going in 2019. However, as long as other conventions like PAX exist alongside Nintendo Directs, I don't think I'll really miss E3. But Summer Games Fest is definitely no replacement!
RIP in peace, E3 🙏🏽
I was an advocate for E3 dying well before it basically did so I can't say I'm terribly fussed about it beyond just wishing they'd stop trying to prolong it.
I thought once they stopped doing them the last few years it had ended for good.
I’d just like to remind everyone that the ESA is an incredibly powerful gaming Lobbying group that funds itself off of E3. It got video games recognized as art under the first amendment and essentially helps protect them from censorship and bans.
That isn’t to say the ESA is all good they defended Loot boxes which are gambling intended for children
However I’ve always viewed the ESA as a sort of necessary evil if they shut down video games could loose legal protections as art in America at least
@Mods if this is too political feel free to delete
I know E3 was not always at the LA Convention Center, but it really feels like its home base to me. I’m grateful I got to go in 2017, 2018, and 2019. With that said, if it’s no longer in Los Angeles, then I’m not coming back. E3 feels like a corpse with makeup at this point, it’s sad that it has come to this. I do not feel optimistic about E3’s future at all at this point, if it even has a future.
Still bummed I never got the chance to go to E3 in person. 😕
I think it's time to give up ESA it's done I do think it's genuinely sad but it's your own fault
Let's just admit it now E3 is dead.
Rebrand as E4?
Electronic Entertainment Expo Extended
Or E3 Collectors Edition
Or E3 Steelbook Edition
E3-- Officially a vaporexpo.
Why continue on like this? It's done...done! You hear me?!
@EaglyBird You made a valid point that ESA is not just about E3. I remember they were quite active defending video games back when Mortal Kombat was in the news, and just video games in general when the media wasn't another sensational story to carry on about. ZOMG games are going to melt kids brains, just like Elvis did with his gyrating hips, and comic books were going to corrupt our brains and how too much TV was going to turn us all int... oh wait that one came true.
@Daggot to definitely avoid getting to political those sensational stories are still being told in the news and there are still calls to ban some franchises. I would hope Nintendo Microsoft and sony would ban together with software devs to continue lobbying for gaming protection because bad things could happen if we loose the ESA
This has happened with DnD, Rock and Comics before we could regress with games too. I could definitely see a situation where individual states get to decide what games are allowed in which would get messy quickly. I could also see that dominating a future election because of how mainstream gaming has become
Your also right about tv though
