Pikmin has made quite the comeback in 2023 with the release of the fourth entry in the series and also the return of the first two games in HD and featuring motion controls from the Wii re-releases.
While both of these classics were made available on the Switch eShop in June, the physical release of Pikmin 1+2 is only just arriving today. This new hard copy contains both the first and second game and will set you back $49.99 / £39.99 or the regional equivalent. Both games were also updated yesterday. Here's a bit about them, courtesy of a Nintendo PR:
"In Pikmin 1, Captain Olimar’s spaceship has crash-landed on an uncharted planet. In order to survive the planet, restore the missing parts of Olimar’s ship and eventually escape, players must enlist the help of tiny plant-like creatures called Pikmin. There are three types of Pikmin, each with its own unique skills: Red Pikmin are immune to fire, Yellow Pikmin can use Bomb Rocks, and Blue Pikmin can breathe under water. Players will need to use the combined strength of the different Pikmin types to overcome obstacles, build bridges, carry ship parts and take down hungry creatures. Time to get to work!"