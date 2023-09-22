Pikmin has made quite the comeback in 2023 with the release of the fourth entry in the series and also the return of the first two games in HD and featuring motion controls from the Wii re-releases.

While both of these classics were made available on the Switch eShop in June, the physical release of Pikmin 1+2 is only just arriving today. This new hard copy contains both the first and second game and will set you back $49.99 / £39.99 or the regional equivalent. Both games were also updated yesterday. Here's a bit about them, courtesy of a Nintendo PR:

"In Pikmin 1, Captain Olimar’s spaceship has crash-landed on an uncharted planet. In order to survive the planet, restore the missing parts of Olimar’s ship and eventually escape, players must enlist the help of tiny plant-like creatures called Pikmin. There are three types of Pikmin, each with its own unique skills: Red Pikmin are immune to fire, Yellow Pikmin can use Bomb Rocks, and Blue Pikmin can breathe under water. Players will need to use the combined strength of the different Pikmin types to overcome obstacles, build bridges, carry ship parts and take down hungry creatures. Time to get to work!"

"In Pikmin 2, Captain Olimar and his colleague Louie head back to the strange planet on a quest to pay off the debts of their company. With the Pikmin once again here to help, players can split Olimar and Louie into separate squads to cover more ground and achieve goals faster – teamwork makes the dream work! As well as exploring the planet’s surface, players can also now dive underground into challenging caves full of treasure and dangerous bosses. Defeat them to earn special items that Olimar and Louie can use to expand their repertoire of skills. What’s more, two new types of Pikmin make an appearance – the diminutive White Pikmin, who are both poisonous and immune to poison themselves, and the stout Purple Pikmin, who add some heavyweight clout to the Pikmin ranks."

This release has got us wondering if anyone here in our community has been holding out for the hard copy of the game. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

Will you be getting Pikmin 1+2's physical release on Switch?