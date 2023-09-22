Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pikmin has made quite the comeback in 2023 with the release of the fourth entry in the series and also the return of the first two games in HD and featuring motion controls from the Wii re-releases.

While both of these classics were made available on the Switch eShop in June, the physical release of Pikmin 1+2 is only just arriving today. This new hard copy contains both the first and second game and will set you back $49.99 / £39.99 or the regional equivalent. Both games were also updated yesterday. Here's a bit about them, courtesy of a Nintendo PR: