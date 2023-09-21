Ahead of the Pikmin 1+2 physical launch, Nintendo has gone and updated the digital versions of these Switch re-releases with some new patches - adding additional language support, addressing some issues and more.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support pages:

Pikmin 1 Version 1.1.0 - Released September 20, 2023

General Updates
  • Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Pikmin 2 Version 1.1.0 - Released September 20, 2023

General Updates
  • Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
  • Fixed an issue in Challenge Mode where the game would crash when the player opened the radar screen when there is exactly ten seconds left.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

