Netflix has announced a number of video game animations as part of its 'Netflix Drop 01', and it's looking like we're going to be eating well in the coming months, as Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider will be getting their own adaptations.

While it looks like we'll have to wait until 2024 to catch either of these, Netflix has released short teaser trailers to hint at what might be in store when they eventually release. Not only that, but we also got a new trailer for the upcoming Far Cry: Blood Dragon adaptation Captain Laserhawk along with an extended clip of the animated Scott Pilgrim series.

So let's take a look at what was showcased...

Devil May Cry - 2024

Devil May Cry the anime series from Capcom, Studio Mir & Adi Shankar. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - 2024

A new, Netflix original series featuring the iconic rise of Lara Croft is officially in development. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - October 19th, 2023

A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden! From Ubisoft & Adi Shankar, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix invades Netflix on October 19th.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - November 17th, 2023

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

That's yer lot! It's looking like a strong line-up for Netflix and if these shows are even half as good as the Castlevania series, then we're in for a darn good time.