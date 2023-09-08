Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres later this month on Netflix and to build up some excitement, a "main trailer" has now been released.

In case you missed it, this latest animated adaptation of the Castlevania universe stars Richter Belmont and takes inspiration from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and its sequel Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

"The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters). Bandana included."

Just a word of warning, this latest trailer contains violence and some swearing. You can learn more about this show and the original Castlevania Netflix series in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: