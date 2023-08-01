The latest UK Charts are in and they paint a decidedly glum picture for Disney Illusion Island, which debuts at number eighteen, behind the likes of other Switch exclusives such as Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game launched on July 28th, 2023 at an RRP of £34.99.

Elsewhere, it's a familiar story for the Switch, with the usual suspects such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft all making an appearance in the top 10. Meanwhile, FIFA 23 retains the crown at number one, with the Switch version selling particularly well to make up an impressive 46% of the platform split.

Overall, it seems to have been a relatively quiet week in the UK, but sales have given a slight boost to games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

You should totally buy Disney Illusion Island, though. It's really rather good.