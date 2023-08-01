Disney Illusion Island
Image: Disney Electronic Content

The latest UK Charts are in and they paint a decidedly glum picture for Disney Illusion Island, which debuts at number eighteen, behind the likes of other Switch exclusives such as Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game launched on July 28th, 2023 at an RRP of £34.99.

Elsewhere, it's a familiar story for the Switch, with the usual suspects such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Minecraft all making an appearance in the top 10. Meanwhile, FIFA 23 retains the crown at number one, with the Switch version selling particularly well to make up an impressive 46% of the platform split.

Overall, it seems to have been a relatively quiet week in the UK, but sales have given a slight boost to games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

You should totally buy Disney Illusion Island, though. It's really rather good.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

2

 1 FIFA 23

6

 2 Hogwarts Legacy

1

 3

Pikmin 4

4

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

5

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

28

6

 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

-

7

 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

8

 8 Minecraft

7

 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

12

 10

Grand Theft Auto V

9

 11 Elden Ring

10

 12 Diablo IV

15

 13 God of War Ragnarok

11

 14

Nintendo Switch Sports

13

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 16 Remnant II

39

 17 Red Dead Redemption 2

NEW

 18 Disney Illusion Island

32

 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

-

 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 21 Gran Turismo 7

-

 22

Lego Harry Potter Collection

-

 23 Sonic Origins Plus

20

 24 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 25 Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales

19

 26 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

21

 27

Mario Party Superstars

27

 28 Pokémon Violet

17

 29 Super Mario Odyssey

16

 30 Final Fantasy XVI

18

 31 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

24

 32 WWE 2K23

30

 33 Octopath Traveler II

-

 34 Forspoken

-

 35 Saints Row

26

 36 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

29

 37 Pokémon Scarlet

40

 38 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

3

 39 The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

-

 40 Lego 2K Drive

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.