The latest UK Charts data is in and, to little surprise, Nintendo's Pikmin 4 has taken the crown this week after its debut on July 21st, 2023.

According to GamesIndustry's Chris Dring, the boxed sales for Pikmin 4 were slightly lower than what Fire Emblem Engage managed earlier in the year, perhaps indicating a potential early drop-off. Nevertheless, he also confirmed that sales were 45% higher than Pikmin 3 Deluxe back in October 2020, so that's definitely good news.

Elsewhere, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch has debuted on the PC and managed to sell enough copies to take third place this week, sending The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down to fourth. Meanwhile, FIFA 23 still maintains a solid grasp on the charts at number two, with the Switch version in particular making up the lion's share of the platform split at 39%.

Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual. Octopath Traveler II has managed to sneak back into the top 40, which is lovely to see, and Super Mario Odyssey is continuing an upward trend to land at number seventeen.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game NEW 1 Pikmin 4 1 2 FIFA 23 NEW 3 The Sims 4: Horse Ranch 2 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 6 Hogwarts Legacy 7 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 9 8 Minecraft 10 9 Elden Ring 13 10 Diablo IV 16 11 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 12 Grand Theft Auto V 15 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 14 Street Fighter 6 3 15 God of War Ragnarok 11 16 Final Fantasy XVI 22 17 Super Mario Odyssey 8 18 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 27 19 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 27 20 New Super Mario Bros Deluxe 23 21 Mario Party Superstars - 22 Dark Souls Trilogy 19 23 F! 23 24 24 WWE 2K23 21 25 Dead Island 2 - 26 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 12 27 Pokémon Violet 26 28 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 34 29 Pokémon Scarlet - 30 Octopath Traveler II 28 31 Sonic Frontiers 32 32 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition 39 33 Resident Evil 4 37 34 Minecraft Legends 18 35 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 35 36 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 38 Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 39 Red Dead Redemption 2 40 40 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

