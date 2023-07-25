Pikmin 4
The latest UK Charts data is in and, to little surprise, Nintendo's Pikmin 4 has taken the crown this week after its debut on July 21st, 2023.

According to GamesIndustry's Chris Dring, the boxed sales for Pikmin 4 were slightly lower than what Fire Emblem Engage managed earlier in the year, perhaps indicating a potential early drop-off. Nevertheless, he also confirmed that sales were 45% higher than Pikmin 3 Deluxe back in October 2020, so that's definitely good news.

Elsewhere, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch has debuted on the PC and managed to sell enough copies to take third place this week, sending The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down to fourth. Meanwhile, FIFA 23 still maintains a solid grasp on the charts at number two, with the Switch version in particular making up the lion's share of the platform split at 39%.

Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual. Octopath Traveler II has managed to sneak back into the top 40, which is lovely to see, and Super Mario Odyssey is continuing an upward trend to land at number seventeen.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

NEW

 1 Pikmin 4

1

 2 FIFA 23

NEW

 3

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

2

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

4

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

6

 Hogwarts Legacy

7

7

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

9

 8 Minecraft

10

 9 Elden Ring

13

 10

Diablo IV

16

 11 Nintendo Switch Sports

14

 12 Grand Theft Auto V

15

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

-

 14

Street Fighter 6

3

 15 God of War Ragnarok

11

 16 Final Fantasy XVI

22

 17 Super Mario Odyssey

8

 18 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

27

 19 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

27

 20 New Super Mario Bros Deluxe

23

 21 Mario Party Superstars

-

 22

Dark Souls Trilogy

19

 23 F! 23

24

 24 WWE 2K23

21

 25 Dead Island 2

-

 26 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

12

 27

Pokémon Violet

26

 28 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

34

 29 Pokémon Scarlet

-

 30 Octopath Traveler II

28

 31 Sonic Frontiers

32

 32 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition

39

 33 Resident Evil 4

37

 34 Minecraft Legends

18

 35 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

35

 36 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

-

 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 38 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

-

 39 Red Dead Redemption 2

40

 40 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.