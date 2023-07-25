The latest UK Charts data is in and, to little surprise, Nintendo's Pikmin 4 has taken the crown this week after its debut on July 21st, 2023.
According to GamesIndustry's Chris Dring, the boxed sales for Pikmin 4 were slightly lower than what Fire Emblem Engage managed earlier in the year, perhaps indicating a potential early drop-off. Nevertheless, he also confirmed that sales were 45% higher than Pikmin 3 Deluxe back in October 2020, so that's definitely good news.
Elsewhere, The Sims 4: Horse Ranch has debuted on the PC and managed to sell enough copies to take third place this week, sending The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom down to fourth. Meanwhile, FIFA 23 still maintains a solid grasp on the charts at number two, with the Switch version in particular making up the lion's share of the platform split at 39%.
Otherwise, it's pretty much business as usual. Octopath Traveler II has managed to sneak back into the top 40, which is lovely to see, and Super Mario Odyssey is continuing an upward trend to land at number seventeen.
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
NEW
|1
|Pikmin 4
|
1
|2
|FIFA 23
|
NEW
|3
|
The Sims 4: Horse Ranch
|
2
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
4
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
7
|
7
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
9
|8
|Minecraft
|
10
|9
|Elden Ring
|
13
|10
|
Diablo IV
|
16
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
14
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|14
|
Street Fighter 6
|
3
|15
|God of War Ragnarok
|
11
|16
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
22
|17
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
8
|18
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
27
|19
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
27
|20
|New Super Mario Bros Deluxe
|
23
|21
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|22
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
19
|23
|F! 23
|
24
|24
|WWE 2K23
|
21
|25
|Dead Island 2
|
-
|26
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
12
|27
|
Pokémon Violet
|
26
|28
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
34
|29
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|30
|Octopath Traveler II
|
28
|31
|Sonic Frontiers
|
32
|32
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition
|
39
|33
|Resident Evil 4
|
37
|34
|Minecraft Legends
|
18
|35
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
35
|36
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|
-
|37
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
-
|38
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|
-
|39
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
40
|40
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 12
This is such a beautiful sight to see. Pikmin is BACK and here to stay!
Very happy for the Pikmin, it deserves success!
While I bought it digitally myself, I’m so happy to see Pikmin 4 make such a strong start. But I really hope its current 4th place isn’t the beginning of the end of Tears of the Kingdom’s UK chart dominance. At least, not yet.
it's not all that surprising. the marketing for this game was simple but so effective, giving this overload of happiness, cuteness and little baby Pikmins and a pooch I want to hug and cuddle with!! I hope it has some legs!! Love this series!!
Good to see it at #1 but I don't see it staying there long, even after 1 week.
The Sims 4: Horse Ranch?! 🤯
My money....!!! 😫
My PS4 storage...!!! 😫
Why EA keep torturing us with never ending DLC ?
Brilliant to see. I’m a massive Pikmin fan so it feels wrong to have not picked it up yet but I have so much of TotK left to get through that I can’t justify getting it just yet for it to sit on the shelf for when I can get around to it.
Whoop great news! Hopefully it’ll have more legs than Oatchi.
Great to see, I've been really enjoying Pikmin 4 myself.
this is what we like to see cant wait for the 50 minute arlo video detailing what this implies for pikmin's future
Love to see Pikmin on top and especially with higher sales at least at the start (hopefully also overall in the long run) than Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the best-selling game in the series!
Booyah!
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...