In an exciting Gamescom 2023 announcement, the retro remaster specialist Nightdive Studios has revealed it will be releasing Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms on 14th November 2023.
This is a faithful restoration of the classic FPS, which originally debuted on the Nintendo 64 in the year 2000. It will be upgraded using Nightdive's proprietary KEX Engine tech - with up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on certain platforms. This is the first game from the studio to use the latest version of the KEX engine.
Players can also look forward to "upgraded gameplay", high-resolution textures, enhanced lightening and rendering and even some "platform-specific" features. Here's a bit more about what to expect, directly from the PR:
In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Key Features:
- A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release
- Up to 4K 120FPS performance on PC, PlayStation® 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S
- Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur
- Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models
- Optional Motion/Gyro controls for Nintendo Switch console and Gamepad rumble
- Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles
Excited about this one? Leave a comment down below.
Wow... that's a terrific remaster for a N64 game while keeping the retro feel. Wish there were more like this one!
Now imagine Perfect Dark like this
I never played Turok 3 back in the day after being let down by Turok 2 (N64 Magazine was well off in their review!). Nightdive made Turok 2 playable and I really enjoyed playing it on Switch so will give this a go when it launches.
@YoshiFR2 oh dear,Perfect Dark would be a dream come true.
Nightdive Studios should be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award or something. The work they're doing for the History of Gaming is absolutely amazing as it is flawless.
Great to see Nightdive remastering this one, nice to have the entire trilogy on Switch.
Im currently going through Doom 64 on Switch, just finished Quake on Series X and now on Quake II 64. Nightdive is awesome.
Blake Stone please!
Actually looks like a really nice visual balance between the original and what we can do today to make it look relevant.
Side point: I'd like to see old games like this get the same level of treatment and ported to VR in roughly the same state, which should mean current VR systems have no issue running them and still looking modern enough to be visually appealing there too, because these more obviously polygonal games tend to look lovely in VR in stereoscopic 3D at proper 1:1 human scale. See Resident Evil VR on Quest 2 for a great example of this done right.
