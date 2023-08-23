In an exciting Gamescom 2023 announcement, the retro remaster specialist Nightdive Studios has revealed it will be releasing Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms on 14th November 2023.

This is a faithful restoration of the classic FPS, which originally debuted on the Nintendo 64 in the year 2000. It will be upgraded using Nightdive's proprietary KEX Engine tech - with up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on certain platforms. This is the first game from the studio to use the latest version of the KEX engine.

Players can also look forward to "upgraded gameplay", high-resolution textures, enhanced lightening and rendering and even some "platform-specific" features. Here's a bit more about what to expect, directly from the PR:

In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Key Features:

- A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release

- Up to 4K 120FPS performance on PC, PlayStation® 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S

- Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur

- Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models

- Optional Motion/Gyro controls for Nintendo Switch console and Gamepad rumble

- Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles

