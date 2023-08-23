In addition to the Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster, Nightdive Studios has also announced it will be remastering the first-person shooter classic Star Wars: Dark Forces, which originally made its debut on MS-DOS and Apple Macintosh in 1995.
The good news is Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is coming to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch, but there's no release date just yet. Keep an eye out for an announcement about this later in the year.
According to the official description, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster will support modern up to 4K and 120fps, features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, and a number of other modern features.
Here's a bit about the game's setting and story, courtesy of the Steam release by LucasArts, Lucasfilm and Disney:
"Behind a veil of secrecy the evil Empire is creating a doomsday army - one that, if finished, will become the final cog in the Empire's arsenal of terror and domination. Your Mission? Join the Rebel Alliance's covert operations division, infiltrate the Empire, then battle every man and machine the Imperial Forces can muster. Search a vast galaxy for clues, attack enemy bases-all in a desperate attempt to stop the activation of this fearsome new weapon."