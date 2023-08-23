Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In addition to the Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster, Nightdive Studios has also announced it will be remastering the first-person shooter classic Star Wars: Dark Forces, which originally made its debut on MS-DOS and Apple Macintosh in 1995.

The good news is Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is coming to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch, but there's no release date just yet. Keep an eye out for an announcement about this later in the year.

According to the official description, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster will support modern up to 4K and 120fps, features advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, and a number of other modern features.

Here's a bit about the game's setting and story, courtesy of the Steam release by LucasArts, Lucasfilm and Disney: