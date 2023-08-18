Sonic Superstars will be launching at some point in the near future on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. To build hype for this brand-new multiplayer platformer, there will apparently a "world premiere" coming to Opening Night Live next week.

Tune in live, Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at pic.twitter.com/8OgsH3UKsZ Get ready to grab your player 2 (…and 3 and 4)! @Sonic_hedgehog Superstars news coming Tuesday to @gamescom Opening Night Live!Tune in live, Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF August 17, 2023

Sonic will be in good company, with Keighley previously revealing there will also be a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer airing at Opening Night Live. The game's co-creator Ed Boon will even be there for the reveal.

