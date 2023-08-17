Ahead of Opening Night Live at Gamescom next week, the show's host Geoff Keighley has teased a "world premiere" for the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1.
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will apparently be taking to the stage for this reveal. Although nothing else is attached to this latest update, it's expected to be another character reveal - with the Mortal Kombat 1 social account sharing the following line alongside this announcement:
"As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled."
The most recent character reveal at EVO 2023 showed off the return of Reptile, who'll take on a slightly different role in this reset timeline. Apart from him, fans also got a look at Havik and Ashrah. You can catch up on the reveals so far in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: