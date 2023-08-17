Ahead of Opening Night Live at Gamescom next week, the show's host Geoff Keighley has teased a "world premiere" for the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will apparently be taking to the stage for this reveal. Although nothing else is attached to this latest update, it's expected to be another character reveal - with the Mortal Kombat 1 social account sharing the following line alongside this announcement:

"As the dawn of a New Era looms closer, more has yet to be unveiled."





Streaming live Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at pic.twitter.com/IMVRlBcXYb Tuesday, @MortalKombat 1 comes to @gamescom Opening Night Live. Join @noobde live on stage for the world premiere of the new trailer reveal 👀Streaming live Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF August 16, 2023

The most recent character reveal at EVO 2023 showed off the return of Reptile, who'll take on a slightly different role in this reset timeline. Apart from him, fans also got a look at Havik and Ashrah. You can catch up on the reveals so far in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: