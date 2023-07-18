Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a brand new multiplayer platformer this Fall titled Sonic Superstars. Sega hasn't actually locked in a specific release date just yet, but it seems the game is on track, with the ESRB in North America now rating the title for Switch and multiple other platforms.

Unsurprisingly, it's been rated "E" for everyone, and contains some "mild fantasy violence". Here's the full rating summary, which also details what players can expect from this brand-new adventure set on mystical Northstar Islands:

"This is an action platformer in which players assume the roles of Sonic and his friends as they zoom around colorful zones and attempt to defeat Dr. Robotnik. As players speed through whimsical environments, they can jump on enemies' heads, causing them to transform into small creatures; Sonic and friends react to damage by losing coin-like rings and falling off-screen when defeated. Boss battles can depict more protracted combat, with cartoony explosions."

Again, it's basically a sign the game is coming in the near future. We just need Sega to share an official release date announcement now. Multiple retailer listings for Sonic Superstars suggest it could be launching in October, around the same time as Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

When it does arrive, players will be able to participate in full "drop-in and drop-out" 4-player local co-op. There'll also be PVP minigames where up to 8 players can compete online.