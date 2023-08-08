While the announcement of Red Dead Redemption for the Switch and PlayStation 4 comes as a pleasant surprise for some, unsurprisingly not everyone is overjoyed about this announcement.

After the troubled Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy release which "significantly exceeded" sales expectations, it seems the simple port of John Marston's original adventure (supposedly "a new conversion" according to Rockstar) may have pushed some within this community to their breaking point - with many fans of the company now essentially calling for a boycott.

You can see many angry and frustrated threads on social media and the Red Dead Redemption subreddit - where fans are calling it a "lazy port" and taking aim at Rockstar with language we won't repeat here. One thread trending at the top of the same subreddit is titled "Do not buy Red Dead Redemption" - with over 7k upvotes.

It highlights the premium price of the game and how this particular version actually comes with less content and seemingly no enhancements:

There are many other comments from other users here and elsewhere reiterating why fellow Rockstar and Red Dead fans shouldn't buy this version. Some also aren't happy it's not directly done by Rockstar, similar to how it outsourced the GTA: Trilogy to Grove Street Games.

UK developer and independent studio Double Eleven is handling Red Dead - a team founded by former Rockstar Leeds' programmers and a support developer that's previously worked on games like Minecraft Dungeons.





- no remake

- no remaster

- no Ps5 version

- 50 USD

- Physical is Oct 13

- Has undead Nightmare

- No 60 fps



We've already run a poll here on Nintendo Life about purchasing the game on Switch, and it seems a lot of users will be waiting for a sale or potentially even giving it a miss altogether.

It's also worth noting, no official performance and graphics details have been shared by Rockstar about Red Dead for Switch and PlayStation 4 at this point in time, but there are already videos online showing side-by-side comparisons.