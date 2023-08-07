Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well folks, we heard rumours of this one a few weeks back but Rockstar Games has just made it official: Red Dead Redemption is making its way over to Switch. What's more, it's coming real soon, as the game will blast onto the eShop from 17th August.

You will likely know of Red Dead by now. Rockstar's legendary western took the world by storm when it was released back in 2010, so we are very excited to see how this one goes down on Switch.

Also included in the Nintendo packet is the horror-story DLC expansion, Undead Nightmare, which will see you taking on hoards of zombies with your cowboy crew — yee haw indeed.





The game will be digital only for the 17th August launch, but Nintendo has confirmed that a physical release will be coming our way on 13th October.

You can get your pre-order for Red Dead Redemption in now on the Switch eShop for £39.99/$49.99. If you'd like to support us here at Nintendo Life by picking up your eShop credit from our store (thanks in advance!), these vouchers will cover you for the game:

Will you be picking this one up on Switch? Fire your thoughts in the comments below.