Well folks, we heard rumours of this one a few weeks back but Rockstar Games has just made it official: Red Dead Redemption is making its way over to Switch. What's more, it's coming real soon, as the game will blast onto the eShop from 17th August.
You will likely know of Red Dead by now. Rockstar's legendary western took the world by storm when it was released back in 2010, so we are very excited to see how this one goes down on Switch.
Also included in the Nintendo packet is the horror-story DLC expansion, Undead Nightmare, which will see you taking on hoards of zombies with your cowboy crew — yee haw indeed.
The game will be digital only for the 17th August launch, but Nintendo has confirmed that a physical release will be coming our way on 13th October.
You can get your pre-order for Red Dead Redemption in now on the Switch eShop for £39.99/$49.99. If you'd like to support us here at Nintendo Life by picking up your eShop credit from our store (thanks in advance!), these vouchers will cover you for the game:
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Will you be picking this one up on Switch? Fire your thoughts in the comments below.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 94
That's pretty cool
But after that aweful GTA trilogy I'm interested to see how well it runs
Lovely stuff but £40….errrr. I’ll wait for a sale on the physical version
YES! A physical release as well!!!
I'm pretty excited by this, tbh. Hopefully it runs well.
Amazing game, really recommend it for the people that haven't played it. The sequel is one of my top5 games of all time for sure. Happy that they included the Switch
I hope this one is better ported than GTA Trilogy. It will be ported by Double Eleven Studios. When we look at the works of the studio, there are games such as Fallout 76, Crackdown 3. Not very promising right now.
I’m happy for any game that escapes the odd purgatory of gen 7. I know about the ps3’s unique hardware that makes ports hard yet I’m confused about why this happens so ofen. I’m happy to see these games not lost to time. Hopefully this and mgs4 turn out the be worthy ports and gta 4 is given the same treatment
I wonder if the physical edition is all on one cartridge? Actually, I don't know why I'm wondering as it most likely won't be!
Thank goodness definitely will pick it up especially the physical version, now give us a Red Dead Revolver remastered as well.
Oooowww cartridge please 😊
I love the Red Dead series just as much, if not more, than the GTA franchise. But I stayed away from the GTA Switch ports, but if this is better, i will be picking this up when the physical cart comes out.
This is not an announcement I was expecting but it is definitely a welcome one lol.
Everybody wanted a remake for current gen console instead they made a port for two console on the decline, strange decision.
Eh, it's nice to have Red Dead available portably for the first time, no doubt about that, but I think I'll just grab the GOTY Edition from a couple years back for my PS3 instead considering how much cheaper it is than this version. Still very cool to see though 👍
It's Redder, it's Deader, and it's Redemption...er.
The fact it’s a straight port rather than a remaster that could be botched like the GTA trilogy has me hopeful. The Digital Foundry review will be the deciding factor as to whether it’s worth picking up. Will be holding out on that before making the purchase.
The 360 backwards compatibility version on Series X is astoundingly good. Great art design means the higher rez and solid frame rate almost act as its own remaster. If it takes the same approach for these versions it has every chance of being great!
I can’t wait for this. It’ll be another Switch port to add to my collection!
Never played it, but at $50 I'm very tempted to get it for my Switch
Love to see yet another game you could only dream of on past Nintendo consoles coming to Switch and even better so soon, will eventually get it for sure since I've never played it!
£39.99 for what looks like a straightforward port job? Yeesh I'm fine, thanks. I'll stick to my PS3 version.
They send each frame to you in the post.
Loved this game on the 360 can't wait to play it online on the switch!
I'm hip. The only westernized video games I'll ever need are Wild Guns & Sunsetriders.
I'll be glad to give this a try if it ends up being a half decent port. Not like the GTA Trilogy.
@munstahunta Switch is current gen. Which console is on a decline? Anyway, what a great decision. Looking forward to play this game docked/handheld on my Switch.
No physical, no buy (especially at that price). And if L.A. Noire is anything to go by, I bet they'd gimp the cartridge size and force a download on you too, which is a big no no for me.
I'd rather emulate the 360 version on PC if they're not gonna give us the proper treatment we deserve on Switch.
Not to be negative here, but let's see how it runs first...
@EaglyPurahfan It doesn't have to be a port of the PS3 version, as it was also on XBox 360 and that console did not have as complicated an architecture (it looked and ran better on the latter too as Digital Foundry recently demonstrated)
Potentially brilliant news but the old saying "fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me" rings true.
After GTA Triology, there's no way I'm trusting Rockstar until all reviews are in.
@RudyC3 Physical is confirmed for a 13th October release. You're probably right about them cheaping out on the cartridge size and forcing a download though.
This will be interesting... are there announced plans for 2?
£40 for a 360 port, gotta love that Nintentax.
Is it just me, or does it worry anyone else that a game as big as RDR is being dropped in a weeks time? Sure, you could argue Metroid Prime was shadow dropped and that was amazing, but after the disaster that was the GTA trilogy, I’d definitely wait for reviews before blindly buying.
@RudyC3 I get that however it doesn’t explain ehy we haven’t gotten more ports fromt that era. I’m not going to pretend to know to much (or anything) about the ps3’s hardware however from what I understand most games could have run better on it but they had to be optimized for it and looked better on xbox as a result. I’m just happy regardless rd1 isn’t dying bring on all the legacy ports no reason to waste amazing games
One of my favorite games. Played the Xbox version but my do another playthrough in my Switch. That said, will wait until it releases and if it is getting good reviews and feedback from users, I'll buy it.
And all but shadowdropped, no less!
@JokerCK Double Eleven's work on Fallout 76 is the best that game has seen.
Cautiously optimistic on this one. Red Dead on Switch is wonderful but the reaction overall seems a bit muted.
Depending on how well the port runs, I may consider picking up a physical copy once it reaches the bargain bin.
now im just damn so hype
Physical will probably be a code in a box.
Really hope the port is good.
since this was on the older system the switch should run it really well but depends on which devs they have ported it over after wat happen with GTA trilogy fiasco but for me physical all the way.
@Bunkerneath if they did that it would seriously tick alot of people off along with a strong backlash over that
will wait for a a switch review first
@RiasGremory And the GTA trilogy didnt?????
@Yosti it's also coming to PS4, and the switch successor is on it 's way probably coming on 2024 so the switch is in it's last years.
no excuse not to at least remaster the game..
Good news from the involved:
https://twitter.com/bigevilboss/status/1688557870315405312
Red dead Redemption on Switch? Well I'm in.
I'll be there faster than a barefoot jackrabbit in a hot greasy griddle in the middle of august.
If they can port this, they can port GTA5.
I don't play Mature games, but this is a huge get for the Switch and completely out of left field as far as I know! I really like these stealth drops; shame they couldn't have squeezed it into a Direct or something though. "And it's available... right now!"
I loved this on PS3. I might get this again just to play on the go on my commute.
@Captain_Toad "Oh yeah yeah, the rabbit!"
@Bunkerneath at leats that game had a physical copy not excusing how it was launch.
$50? Ouch! For only a port as well?
@sanderev ya and i sure will buy it and replay again
So a game that's not even remastered is going to cost more than RDR2... I get it being on switch is great for people that like portability but we all know it's going to look and run like absolute junk. Nostalgia is fun but even that won't save this game.
Unexpected but cool. Probably gonna wait for performance reviews (and maybe a discount too) after how that GTA collection turned out but still interested. It was fun playing this back in the day on PS3.
Wow that’s really interesting. Nothing ill get right off the bat but it’ll be on my radar
I've seen only some gameplays, but never played it myself. Now that's a surprise! I'm getting a physical copy for sure.
For the longest time (until just now when I went to go look it up...)
I kept thinking this was Red Steel.
I played Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and absolutely hated it.
Great news! We'll see how it runs, and if it's good, I'll wait to get it physical and on sale, it's too expensive. But good news!
A very unexpected and pleasant surprise.
I have faith Rockstar wouldn't let their Red Dead name get sullied by a poor port like they did with the GTA trilogy, but all the same, I'm going to wait for some stable gameplay footage before actually putting money down.
I look forward to dragging baddies across the desert with my lasso.
@Reprise ah thanks. We'll see I suppose, the price of cartridges surely must have come down since L.A. Noire, so they could afford a larger one this time.
The Xbox One X enhanced edition on the Microsoft store is a 7.4GB download (that's without any extras or DLC), so surely they could afford a 16GB cart to ship the game on this time!
I was just thinking about getting a new game, it seems it'll be this one, I love westerns and western games, and I was always curious about this one.
It’s £24.99 on the Xbox store. I can understand a small price increase to account for the porting work involved, but £15 more? Seems a bit much, especially as it’s not even remastered. Still, good to see RDR coming to other platforms.
@RiasGremory GTA Trilogy physical did not release at the same time as digital. Red Dead Redemption physical similarly releasing October
A great release, for sure, but it's too steep in my opinion. No remaster treatment, 40 bucks is too much. I think I paid a small fraction of that price for the Xbox One release on a sale. If it were cheaper, I'd double dip to play it handheld. It's a great game
Amazing!
I already have it for PC.
But for those who havent played it, def give it a go.
Never played this and have heard good things - moreso the sequel - so I'm definitely interested! I just hope it's optimized much better than the GTA Trilogy. In any case, I'll likely wait awhile.
@RudyC3 "afford" !? ahahahahahahaha 😂 "surely they could afford a 16GB card to ship the game on this time!" You serious!?? 🤣 They could AFFORD to ship it on solid gold, diamond encrusted carts!! It's nothing to do with what they could afford. It's everything to do with what they can save! Do you have any idea how rich Take Two is !? 🤯
As far as I can think, all of Take Two's physical Switch games have required additional download. It's all about profit they don't care about anything else
On the plus side, the game launches in only 10 days, so we'll soon have an idea about the port's state and its upcoming physical version.
Do not buy it on launch. Wait and see how it is.
R* does not deserve anyone's money after GTA definitive edition.
It better be a proper physical release. Otherwise I'll be waiting for a discount (if it even runs alright.)
I have both a Switch and PS5, ideally I would like this on switch, and ideally an old game like this will run well on switch. I suspect the footage in the video is from PS5. I'm going to wait to see whether this is another GTA mess and will need to see gameplay footage and reviews before buying anything. If Nintendo offered refunds for bad products like steam does, I wouldn't have to be so cautious.
So much negativity... This isn't just for Switch, it will also be released along with PS4 next week.
So that's not just "Switchtax" or on a "declining" console.
Too many are still ignoring that Switch is still the best selling console for the mostly. And that Switch has so much more first-party games than PS4 and PS5 combined means nothing for them for the mostly it appears. They just must hate on Nintendo.
It really makes me so sad by seeing how much hate Nintendo gets when they're successful like during the NDS/Wii era or the current Switch era. It was the opposite during the Wii U era.
Well I can't wait until 2025 to see everyones reaction then when then the most inevitable and obvious thing will occur then...
Which render their silly arguments invalid forever.
I don't care what the rest of you say, if it actually runs well, $50 is a steal for all the fun things you can do in this game with the mechanics and physics, and the zombie DLC is just icing on the cake.
I understand the "frustration" that this game has been listed for $20 on Xbox for almost a decade, but the difference is it's been built specifically for a portable console, which has never happened before.
Even the powerful Steam Deck can't run this game because it's not officially available on Steam. Even if one tries to emulate the PS3 version, it will run at a staggering 4-5 FPS.
With all that in mind, I will happily pay $50 for an official portable version that actually runs well.
Interesting! Never played it.
This game is a masterpiece! Amazing news
Looks Like Jim Milton rides again!!!
RDR2 reference if you didn’t get it
@munstahunta Strange huh, what does that tell you about the next gen consoles. Maybe if the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S doesn't suck so much perhaps it would get a version. But seriously this is not that big of a deal as you could play this game on next gen console anyways. With PS5 you could play the PS4 version natively, with Steam Deck or phones you could stream the PS4 version or emulate the Switch version.
@The-Chosen-one But RDR 1 isn't available on PC, are you emulating it?
going by the GTA Trilogy on Switch I have no faith this will run good
@KBuckley27 Yeah but L.A. Noire was great on Switch. The GTA Trilogy collection was garbage cause Rockstar choose the lazy way and just ported the phone versions as remastered but both L.A. Noire and Red Dead Redemption had no phone versions to milk off of so there's no worry this time. They can't take the lazy way now as RDR had to be built from the original Xbox 360 game.
This port wasn't even handled by grove street games, so stop immediately expecting another GTA DE situation.
Jim Milton rides again.
🤣 only switch owners could be excited to buy a ps3 game for 40 quid...
@Deljo PS3 game? The first time I play Red Dead Redemption was on Xbox 360.
Grove street games better stay the hell away from this. I’ll take a bare minimum port at this point.
Not the sort of news that Playstation owners are likely to get excited about (due to technically this being a straight port ) but for Switch owners, this comes as quite a welcome addition. I certainly would consider a physical version later down the line.
@munstahunta
“Switch”
“Decline”
Pick one.
@Astral-Grain
Oooh wait its 1 haha. Never mind my comment i dont have 1, no that one i never played.
I never got to play this and I'm interested, but considering how GTA on Switch went down and how poor the optimization has been, I'm skeptical of the experience I would have with it. I'll be pining for the inevitable review.
@Deljo the price is high for sure but getting Rockstar's franchises make their way over to Nintendo hardware is something I would have called you crazy for back in the day. I think the Switch draw would possibly be handheld play (once there's an eShop sale ofc)
Tap here to load 94 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...