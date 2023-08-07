Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a number of rumours, Rockstar Games has revealed its wild west action-adventure Red Dead Redemption, starring John Marston, is returning next week on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

If you're curious to know how the game looks in comparison to one of the original versions, then you might want to take a look at GameXplain's video above. It's a quick side-by-side of the new Switch version (due out next week on 17th August), alongside the Xbox 360 version dating back to 2010.

This is a handy breakdown as well - showing a normal speed side-by-side comparison, followed by a still image comparison and then a half-speed comparison. There are seemingly a number of differences - with some fans referencing possible changes and improvements to lighting, textures, and more.