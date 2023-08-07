$49.99. That's Rockstar's asking price if you want to jump on the critically lauded Red Dead Redemption on Switch from 17th August. £39.99 if you're in the UK — that's for the digital version, although there is a physical release in the works for October.
Yep, it'll cost you 50 bucks to get many a gamer's GOTY 2010 on Nintendo's console some 13 years after its PS3 and Xbox 360 debut. Following the surprise announcement (albeit one that's been rumoured for a while), some gamers' eyebrows have been raised by the cost of entry for this Switch port of a 13-year-old game. Is $50 unreasonable to play Red Dead on Switch?
The version of the game coming to Switch (and, incidentally, PS4) is described as "a new conversion" and will include the Undead Nightmare expansion, plus content from the Game of the Year Edition, "and more." It'll certainly be a chunky package for anybody who hasn't played Red Dead before. Both the PS3 and 360 versions stand with a Metascore of 95, so, at least from a critical perspective, there's no doubt that this is an all-timer worthy of your attention.