Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we took a look at one of the many, many entries in the Mega Man franchise with Mega Man 7 for the SNES. While it was probably a bit closer than we were perhaps expecting, the Japanese box art took home the prize with 68% - it's definitely better, right?

This time, with the news of Excitebike 64's impending arrival on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, we thought it prudent to check out the original box art for the N64 release. Launched back in 2000, it always surprises us when we remember that it's only the second game in the Excitebike series, arriving 16 years after the original Excitebike release in Japan for the NES.

Europe and North America share very similar designs for this one, with just minor differences in the overall layout. So, with that in mind, it's going to be another Duel this week as the two regions fight it out against Japan.

Let battle commence!