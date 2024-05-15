Renowned Pokémon leaker Khu has suggested that we will have to wait a while to see the first Generation 10 games which, they hint, may align with the series' 30th anniversary.

In a recent tweet, the Pokémon leaker asked if we are "prepared for G10?" and accompanied the question with "30thA". The series' 30th anniversary will fall in 2026, one year after the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

And the rumours don't end there. Replying in the same thread, Khu stated that Z-A will not be launching "too early" next year, making the question of whether it will be a cross-gen title between the Switch and its recently acknowledged successor all the more prescient.

ikkaku will not be out too early next year — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) May 15, 2024

If this is to be believed, then the 2026 Gen 10 release would leave this year Pokémon-less, with only the Trading Card Game Pocket app to speak of in terms of new titles.

Khu previously shared correct information on the likes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus before the games' releases, though not all of their information has been 100% accurate. As always, we'd recommend taking everything with a good old pinch of salt until we get an official announcement.

All that we know about the next big Pokémon game, Legends: Z-A, was revealed in February's Pokémon Presents showcase, where we got our first look at the title and the knowledge that the entire game is seemingly set within Lumiose City.