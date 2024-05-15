Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

An unexpectedly deleted save file is the worst. We can all agree on that, right? But in Overmorrow, an upcoming serene adventure game from solo developer PixelManta, losing your save is the whole point.

Landing on the Switch eShop on 17th May, Overmorrow will see you exploring a mysterious island and trying to crack the puzzles hidden within. As you go about your adventure, you will collect Runes to help you along your way. But these Runes can only be replenished by resting and after 30 in-game days of exploration, your save will be deleted and you'll be back to square one.

It's an interesting mechanic and one that appears to be intimately wrapped up in the game's mysteries (so don't worry too much about starting again). The visuals appear just as noteworthy, with angular sprites and environments making everything look like a rich canvas of origami builds. Oh, and there's a super soothing soundtrack from composer Jim Guthrie to boot.

Here's a little more information about what's in store from the Overmorrow eShop page:

Overmorrow has a gameplay focus on unguided exploration and big-picture puzzle solving. With a distinctive visual style and a peculiar, mysterious metanarrative, this game is sure to give you a unique indie experience. In Overmorrow, the more Runes you discover, the more actions you can perform in a single day, and the deeper you may explore the mysterious island. There is no time limit, so be sure to fully enjoy the tranquil spaces in this fixed camera 2D game, where every screen contains unique art and curious secrets. When your Runes have been exhausted, resting will replenish them, but also progress the day count and narrative. After 30 in-game days, your save is deleted. However, in Overmorrow, things are rarely as they seem on the surface, and that is just one more step to discovering the game's many mysteries.

This was all spawned from a Kickstarter campaign back in 2022 which hit its Switch stretch goal just one month after launch. The game launched on Steam earlier this year.

Overmorrow will be launching on the Switch eShop later this week for £17.99 / $15.99. A 20% discount is available for all those who pre-order the game before its 17th May release date.

What do you make of this one? Will you be trying it out? Let us know in the comments.