Nintendo has added three more Game Boy classics to the Switch Online service today. Here's the rundown: Alleyway, Baseball and Super Mario Land (finally).

Apart from these three titles, Japan this week has also received Kaeru no Tame ni Kane wa Naru (The Frog For Whom the Bell Tolls), which was originally released by Nintendo in 1992. This game was originally revealed for Nintendo's Switch Online service in February 2023.