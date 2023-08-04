The next Pokémon Presents showcase has been announced by The Pokémon Company, and it's coming early next week.
On Tuesday 8th August at 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, we'll be getting a 35-minute presentation on the latest Pokémon news over on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.
What exactly that news will be, we don't know for sure, but given that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — is still largely shrouded in mystery, we're pretty confident we'll be hearing some more about that.
The Teal Mask, the first part of the DLC, is due to release in Fall 2023, and we're currently in August, so we may well get a release date for that part. The Indigo Disk is due out in Winter 2023.