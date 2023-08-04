The next Pokémon Presents showcase has been announced by The Pokémon Company, and it's coming early next week.

On Tuesday 8th August at 9am EST / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST, we'll be getting a 35-minute presentation on the latest Pokémon news over on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

What exactly that news will be, we don't know for sure, but given that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC — The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero — is still largely shrouded in mystery, we're pretty confident we'll be hearing some more about that.





Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 2:00 p.m. BST on August 8th, to catch around 35 minutes of the latest Pokémon news! 🎉



It's time for the next #PokemonPresents , Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 2:00 p.m. BST on August 8th, to catch around 35 minutes of the latest Pokémon news! 🎉 August 4, 2023

The Teal Mask, the first part of the DLC, is due to release in Fall 2023, and we're currently in August, so we may well get a release date for that part. The Indigo Disk is due out in Winter 2023.