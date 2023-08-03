Update [Thu 3rd Aug, 2023 01:30 BST]:

The special Kung Fu Tea x Pikmin drinks are now available. Here's a look at the "Pikmin Tropical Slush" flavour, inspired by the Yellow Pikmin:

Original [Tue 11th Jul, 2023 01:30 BST]:

The American bubble tea company Kung Fu Tea has today announced a special partnership with Nintendo ahead of the arrival of Pikmin 4 later this month.

As part of this, Kung Fu Tea will be releasing an exclusive new flavour, Pikmin-themed cups, lids "and more". In August, there will be a "refreshing new limited-time" drink inspired by the little buds, this will be available alongside cups featuring the original red, yellow and blue Pikmin.

This will include an exclusive straw cap to "transform" the drink into your favourite Pikmin. Here's what Kung Fu Tea marketing manager Matthew Poveromo had to say about this partnership:

“Kung Fu Tea is incredibly excited to be partnered with Nintendo to celebrate the release of the Pikmin 4 game. We can’t wait to give the dedicated fanbase surrounding the Pikmin franchise something new with a Kung Fu Tea twist! The curious creatures are the perfect match for our brand and community. We’re confident that this partnership will bring the joy of fearless exploration for boba lovers and Pikmin fans alike!”

Pikmin isn't the first series to have its own bubble tea line. The Pokémon Company has also previously run promotions like this.

If you're excited about Pikmin 4's release but can't wait, you can download a demo of the game from the Switch eShop right now. Your save progress will even carry across to the full game when it's released.