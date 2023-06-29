Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, during its Direct broadcast, Nintendo announced the upcoming release Pikmin 4 would be receiving a special demo.

Well, this day has now arrived, and the demo for this game is available to download right now from the Switch eShop. It will take up around 4.8 GB of space. Pre-orders for the game are also live on the Switch eShop if you would like to purchase Pikmin 4 ahead of release. It's part of Nintendo's game voucher offer as well.

Here's a little bit about what to expect from the new Pikmin game, courtesy of our Nintendo Life hands on. In general, first impressions of the game have been rather positive. Nintendo has also released an overview trailer, which you can view in the video above.