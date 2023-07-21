@Koxen

pikmin 1 is a brilliant, perfect little game in my opinion.

pikmin 2 takes that idea and bloats up the system about as far as it can go without ruining things.

pikmin 3 gone done it. its not the worst game in the world but it does not have the magic, for me, at all. i regretted the purchase.

(and the less said about the 3ds one, the better.)

if Nintendo's output ever since had been up to par, id be ready to buy Pikmin 4 on day 1 regardless. sadly, this is the story for me with most, not all, of my favorite nintendo properties. again, in my opinion.

in my opinion, nintendo's output from the late NES days through the gamecube era, and to some extent the wii era, was particularly strong. the best, even. Maybe the longest, best winning streak of any games company, ever.

ive been around long enough to know that the hit/miss ratio for nintendo on the major first party releases is not what it once was. i dont even think its debatable.

dont get me wrong! ill be so pleased if this ends up being a hit! pikmin is such a charming world.

wow, i had forgotten about some of those, even 😔. i let myself get pretty hyped for sports, strikers, golf... those same series on prior systems were guaranteed hits. i dont think some of the people here understand the real meaning of that.

more lately, ive bounced right off some of my personal favorite series', including FE: 3 houses, metroid dread, kirby TFL. im not saying they are bad games, but they are not as good as what came before, in my humble opinion. And, there is more interesting stuff around now, to me.

OTOH paper mario origami king is completely weak sauce compared to where that series is coming from.

anyway, there are a few to look forward to! nintendo is still my favorite games company now or ever! f zero, waverace, and pilotwings please! release mother 3 and all non violent drug offenders, too. ✌️

