Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope came to the Switch last year and was generally well received by all those who played it. It's true, the game did not get off to the best of starts as far as sales numbers go (Ubisoft's CEO later confessed that the game might have been better suited to Nintendo's next console), but developer Ubisoft Milan is apparently confident that that game's popularity will pick up.

In a recent interview with VGC, Mario + Rabbids series producer Cristina Nava claimed that the studio was "not worried" about the sequel's initial sales figures, as it expects Sparks of Hope to continue to sell over a long period of time — as was the case with its predecessor, Kingdom Battle.

Even if at the beginning it seemed like Sparks of Hope didn’t meet expectations, we are confident that over a number of years it will grow. Because it’s been received, by both the press and the public, very, very well. It’s just a matter of giving it time, with word of mouth etc.

We’re not worried on our side, because we know that we achieved what we wanted with this sequel. On our side, we’re not worried and we’re satisfied with what we did.

Nava also stated that the game's increased accessibility is going to be a big player in its success over the coming years, with the newly-introduced features like freer movement and the Sparks mechanic making the sequel a more attractive title than that which came before.

Sparks of Hope has had a good few discounts since its release, but none of these have come close to those that we saw for Kingdom Battle in the years following its launch. We can picture the series' second entry performing well in the future, but we'd imagine that there is a large audience waiting for it to drop to a Kingdom Battle-level price before trying it out.