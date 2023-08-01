Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo and Ubisoft have revealed the trailer for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC expansion: Rayman in the Phantom Show.

He looks great, doesn't he? Well, the good news is you won't have to wait too long to reunite with the iconic platforming character, as the third DLC pack will launch later this month on August 30th, 2023.

Here's what the official description has to say:

In this brand-new adventure, separate from the main game’s story line, players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario, as they discover the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio full of props and easter eggs. This place is run by the Phantom, a previous antagonist from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, now reconverted as a studio director beyond reproach. As the TV studio’s rating is lower than ever, he needs the help of true stars to help him get his past glory back. Through a variety of TV sets, Rayman and his friends will be able to wander through brand new vertical levels, as Rayman can now use his haircopter ability to jump and take Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario with him. During battles, this new adventure will provide tons of new tactical possibilities as players will leverage the full power of Rayman’s arsenal, from his plunger blaster to his aerial traversal abilities, all coming straight from Rayman history.

Besides, the walk down memory lane won’t stop there, as David Gasman reprises his role as the limbless hero, and Christophe Heral joins Grant Kirkhope to compose the Original Soundtrack of this DLC.

You can grab the DLC as part of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass, or by purchasing the Gold Edition of the game. Two DLC packs are already available, including 'The Tower of Doooom' and 'The Last Spark Hunter'.

Will you be checking out Rayman in the Phantom Show when it gets added to Sparks of Hope at the end of the month? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.