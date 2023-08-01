Nintendo and Ubisoft have revealed the trailer for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC expansion: Rayman in the Phantom Show.
He looks great, doesn't he? Well, the good news is you won't have to wait too long to reunite with the iconic platforming character, as the third DLC pack will launch later this month on August 30th, 2023.
Here's what the official description has to say:
In this brand-new adventure, separate from the main game’s story line, players will control Rayman, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario, as they discover the dramatic Space Opera Network, an uncanny TV studio full of props and easter eggs. This place is run by the Phantom, a previous antagonist from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, now reconverted as a studio director beyond reproach. As the TV studio’s rating is lower than ever, he needs the help of true stars to help him get his past glory back.
Through a variety of TV sets, Rayman and his friends will be able to wander through brand new vertical levels, as Rayman can now use his haircopter ability to jump and take Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario with him. During battles, this new adventure will provide tons of new tactical possibilities as players will leverage the full power of Rayman’s arsenal, from his plunger blaster to his aerial traversal abilities, all coming straight from Rayman history.
Besides, the walk down memory lane won’t stop there, as David Gasman reprises his role as the limbless hero, and Christophe Heral joins Grant Kirkhope to compose the Original Soundtrack of this DLC.
You can grab the DLC as part of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass, or by purchasing the Gold Edition of the game. Two DLC packs are already available, including 'The Tower of Doooom' and 'The Last Spark Hunter'.
Will you be checking out Rayman in the Phantom Show when it gets added to Sparks of Hope at the end of the month? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
This seems like a copout, where the hell are the Mario characters? People wanted to see Mario and Rayman team up together, not Rayman dealing with Rabbids again for the 50th time.....
Oh right, forgot this game series used to be a Rayman spinoff.
😑
Even the Gold edition is not having all contents inside the cartridge.
Can we get a new actual Rayman game? Like Rayman Raving Rabbids 4, Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party 2, Rayman Legends + Rabbids, Rabbids Land 2 + Rayman, or Rayman 4: Revenge of the Rabbids?
@HotGoomba Or perhaps Rayman Origins+Legends & Rayman Raving Rabbids Party Collection?
It kinda feels that folks are forgetting Rayman Origins existence somewhat...
So, Rayman broke out of the ice in Smash Battlefield?
Ngl, Rayman is pretty tempting
Thanks a lot Ubisoft, the one thing I've wanted to see since the beginning (i.e. since Kingdom Battle) is to see Mario and Rayman working together.
What do we get? Rayman working with the Mario Rabbids to stop the Phantom of the Bwaaahpera.
Is Rayman really not gonna interact with any Mario character? If so, that's disappointing.
I guess we'll have to wait and see.
Can't wait for this, had the deluxe edition since day 1 and loved the main campaign. Bring it on!
Looks like a more creative setting than what most of the main game had or even the other DLC, and I like Rayman returning, but hoping the battles are a tad quicker or at least more challenging. Here’s hoping there’ll be more visual humor and less beep-o narrating jokes written for toddlers.
Been looking forward to this DLC.
The only downside however, going by whats been shown so far, is that Rayman seemingly won't interact with any of the Mario characters...
